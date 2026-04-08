'You Taught Us, & We Carried It Out': Iran Remembers Ayatollah Khamenei's 'Enemies to Their Knees' Remark After Ceasefire

New Delhi: Following a ceasefire agreement with the United States, the official Iranian account “Iran in India” posted a strong message on X expressing gratitude to deceased Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei for his teachings.

In the post, Iran in India wrote, “You taught us, and we carried it out”. The post is a direct response to a January 3 statement on X by Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: “We will bring the enemy to its knees.”

The ceasefire comes after what Tehran describes as a short but intense confrontation, with Iran asserting that it has successfully imposed its terms on Washington.

Iran in India shared another X post by “martyred leader” Ayatollah Khamenei on February 17 where the Supreme leader stated, “The US President has said that for 47 years, the United States hasn’t been able to eliminate the Islamic Republic. That is a good confession. I say, ‘You, too, will not be able to do this" and described them as heavenly remarks.

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In a separate post earlier today, “Iran in India” wrote: “You started the war, but Iran will set the conditions for its end.”

According to the Iranian side, the United States has accepted Iran’s 10-point conditions as “workable.” The list, shared by “Iran in India,” outlines the following commitments Tehran says Washington has now agreed to:

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-Non-aggression

-Continuation of Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz

-Acceptance of enrichment

-Lifting all primary sanctions

-Lifting all secondary sanctions

-Termination of all UN Security Council resolutions

-Termination of all IAEA Board of Governors resolutions

-Payment of compensation to Iran

-Withdrawal of US combat forces from the region

-Cessation of war on all fronts, including against the heroic Islamic Resistance of Lebanon

Iranian officials and accounts have framed the agreement as a historic triumph for the Islamic Republic, suggesting the US was forced to back down after failing to achieve its objectives through military pressure.