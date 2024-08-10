sb.scorecardresearch
  • Yunus Urges People To Emulate Student Leader Abu Sayed Stood During Anti-Govt Protests

Published 15:10 IST, August 10th 2024

Yunus Urges People To Emulate Student Leader Abu Sayed Stood During Anti-Govt Protests

Bangladesh’s interim leader Muhammad Yunus urged the people of the violence-hit country to emulate the way student activist Abu Sayed stood valiantly during the anti-government demonstrations that led to the toppling of Sheikh Hasina’s government.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Muhammad Yunus
B’desh interim leader Yunus | Image: AP
  • 2 min read
15:10 IST, August 10th 2024