'Zakir Naik's Extradition To Be Discussed': MEA on PM Modi's Malaysia Visit

New Delhi: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Malaysia, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that the visit will see discussions on issues across all areas. Secretary (East) Kumaran made the remarks when asked about the extradition of Zakir Nair to India during the special briefing prior to PM Modi's visit.

On the extradition of fugitive preacher Zakir Naik to India, Secretary (East) P Kumaran said, "As far as the question of Zakir Naik is concerned, I can assure you that all issues will be discussed during the visit. We have had opportunities to discuss these issues in past visits also at various levels. We will continue to take up the issue until all technical procedures are completed. We hope to get the outcome that we desire."

He also spoke about several other avenues between India and Malaysia.

Kumaran said that both countries are also discussing a joint review of the India-Malaysia Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement.

"Our countries are working towards further enhancing our bilateral trade in a balanced and sustainable manner... The two countries are also discussing a joint review of the India-Malaysia Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement. The PM will address the Indian community in Malaysia, which numbers around 2.9 million," the MEA official said.

In August 2024 during his visit to India, Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim said that if sufficient evidence is presented in the case related to fugitive preacher Zakir Naik, then the country will 'not condone terrorism'.

Addressing the 50th Sapru House Lecture, the Malaysian Prime Minister said, "I am talking about sentiment of extremism, of compelling case, evidence that suggest that atrocities committed by an individual, group or factions or parties. These are of concern to us."

Zakir Naik is known for his inflammatory speeches and is currently wanted by the National Investigation Agency of the Government of India under a 2016 money laundering case.

He is also alleged to have incited people by his hate speech. Naik runs a channel by the name PeaceTV, which is banned across India, and other countries due to its controversial nature and he has also been denied entry into Canada and the United Kingdom because of it.

Coming back to India-Malaysia ties, Kumaran said that both sides will review progress on the India-Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

PM Modi is scheduled to visit Malaysia on February 7-8.

"Upon invitation by the Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Kuala Lumpur on 7th and 8th February... Our PM had earlier visited Malaysia in 2015. During that visit, India-Malaysia bilateral relations were elevated to enhance the strategic partnership... The forthcoming visit comes within 1.5 years of the elevation of our bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership during the state visit to PM Amwar Ibrahim in August 2024, and reflects India's strong commitment to our relations with Malaysia," he said.