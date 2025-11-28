Updated 28 November 2025 at 22:12 IST
Zelensky's Chief of Staff and Closest Aide Andriy Yermak Resign Amid Corruption Charges
Andriy Yermak, the Chief of Staff and closest aide to the Ukrainian President Zelensky, has resigned from his position. His resignation follows a raid conducted by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) on his residence.
Ukrainian President’s closest aide and Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak has resigned from office following a raid on his house. The raid was carried out by National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) following Yermak’s alleged involvement in the $100 million kickback scheme in Ukraine’s strategic energy sector.
On Friday(November 28th) President Volodymyr Zelensky, confirming the news of the resignation, said in a video address, “The Office of the President of Ukraine will be reorganized. The head of the office, Andriy Yermak, has submitted his resignation.”
What are the allegations against Yermak?
Officials have claimed that the scheme operated with Russia targeting Ukrainian power grids causing massive blackouts in the country.
Opposition MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak claimed that Andriy Yermak (Head of the Presidential Office) was referenced in wiretap recordings related to the energy scandal, reportedly under the nickname ‘Ali Baba’.
Earlier Yermak had taken to social media to inform the public that he was fully co-operating with the investigative agencies probing the case. His post read, “There are no obstacles for the investigators. They have been given full access… and my lawyers are present on-site.”
Following the raid at his house, the investigators had not filed any charges against him which has further raised questions surrounding the sudden resignation.
Who is Andriy Yermak?
Yermak was widely known as the second most powerful man in the Ukraine with his influence being only second to that of President Zelensky. Starting his career as a copyright lawyer and a film producer, he knew Zelensky before he became the President of Ukraine in 2019, which subsequently jumpstarted his own political career.
