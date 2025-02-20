Zelenskyy Advisor Criticises Trump, Says US Gave Up Lead Role In Resolving Ukraine War

Kyiv: A Ukrainian presidential advisor has criticised the recent US-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia, questioning why the US would relinquish its diplomatic lead to Russia ahead of possible peace talks on Ukraine. Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, made the remarks after a meeting between top American and Russian diplomats in Riyadh. The talks were held without Ukraine and its European allies.

"Why should dominance be handed over to a country that is an aggressor, a violator of international law, and the author of aggression against Ukraine?" Podolyak asked adding that they still do not understand this strategy.

Podolyak also criticised President Donald Trump's comments on Ukraine, which echoed Russian narratives and suggested that Zelenskyy was to blame for the war.

Trump also claimed that Zelenskyy, whose term expired last year, must face elections, while Kyiv maintains that elections cannot be held during wartime. The US president then escalated this claim by posting on social media that Zelenskyy was "a Dictator without Elections".

"Putin fiercely hates Mr Zelenskyy. He understands that he cannot break him. He has been unable to do so for three years," Podolyak said.

Podolyak also expressed concerns that Russia may seek to interfere in Ukraine's electoral process, should elections take place, in an attempt to create internal tension and conflict.