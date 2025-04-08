Zelenskyy Claims Two Chinese Soldiers Fighting For Russia Captured In Donetsk Region

The individuals, now in the custody of Ukraine’s Security Service, were reportedly found with many documents. | Image: AP

New Delhi: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed that his country’s forces have captured two Chinese citizens allegedly fighting for the Russian army in the embattled Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine.

The individuals, now in the custody of Ukraine’s Security Service, were reportedly found with identification documents, bank cards, and other personal data.

“We have information suggesting that there are many more Chinese citizens in the occupier’s units than just these two,” Zelenskyy said in a statement posted to social media platform X.

“We are currently verifying all the facts—intelligence, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the relevant units of the Armed Forces are working on it,” he said.

Ukraine Demands Answers from Beijing

Zelenskyy stated that he had instructed Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs to contact Chinese officials immediately and demand clarification over the alleged involvement of Chinese nationals in the ongoing conflict.

“Russia’s involvement of China, along with other countries, whether directly or indirectly, in this war in Europe is a clear signal that Putin intends to do anything but end the war. He is looking for ways to continue fighting,” Zelenskyy warned.

Calls for Global Response Amid Deepening Russia-China Ties

Zelenskyy shed light on the need for a coordinated response from international powers.

“This situation requires a clear and decisive response from the United States, Europe, and all those who say they support peace,” he said.

China, which has deepened political and economic ties with Moscow since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, maintains that it is a neutral actor in the conflict.

Beijing insists it has not provided lethal aid to either side a claim that Western powers continue to question.

NATO, for its part, has labeled China a “decisive enabler” of Russia’s aggression, though China has yet to formally condemn the invasion.

The development comes shortly after Kyiv alleged that thousands of North Korean troops had been deployed by Russia to the western Russian region of Kursk an area where Ukraine has faced difficulties in maintaining its offensive push.