Zelenskyy Confirms New Round Of Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks Set For Wednesday In Turkiye

Kyiv: Amid the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that the next round of direct peace talks between the two countries will be held in Turkiye on Wednesday. According to a video statement released on Telegram, Zelenskyy confirmed that the meeting is planned for Wednesday, despite earlier reports suggesting it would take place on Thursday.

According to reports, the upcoming discussions marked a continuation of the diplomatic engagement between Ukraine and Russia, amid ongoing efforts to resolve the conflict through negotiation. The two countries have already conducted two rounds of negotiations in Istanbul earlier this year, during which they exchanged draft memorandums outlining roadmaps toward resolving the conflict and agreed on fresh prisoner-of-war exchanges.

Reports suggested that Rustem Umerov, the secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, who also led Kyiv's delegation at the previous rounds of talks, is coordinating the preparations for the upcoming meeting. According to Zelenskyy, Umerov has been working closely with the Russian side to finalise the details of the meeting.

What Is Russian Response

As per reports, the Russian leadership is preparing a response to Kyiv's proposal for a new round of negotiations, according to Grigory Karasin, head of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs. Karasin expressed uncertainty about the possible positive results of the discussion of the memoranda, saying that everyone else is playing some kind of game.

The peace talks between Ukraine and Russia are a difficult and delicate process, with both sides having different expectations and demands. While the Ukrainian side is pushing for a ceasefire and withdrawal of Russian troops, the Russian side is seeking guarantees for its security and interests.