Zelenskyy Holds Virtual Meeting With NATO, EU Leaders Ahead Of Trump Talks

Halifax: As he arrived in Canada, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a video conference with NATO and European Union leaders ahead of upcoming talks with US President Donald Trump in Florida.

During the call, Zelenskyy stressed that strong military and diplomatic positions are essential to "prevent Russian President Vladimir Putin from manipulating and evading a real and just end to the war."

Thanking world leaders for their continued backing, he urged sustained and united support for Ukraine.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy wrote, "Strong positions are needed both at the front and in diplomacy to prevent Putin from manipulating and evading a real and just end to the war. The world has sufficient strength to guarantee security and peace."

He said the call with global leaders focused on Ukraine's diplomatic efforts and the key priorities moving forward.

"During our call, we discussed our current progress along the diplomatic track. We went over the most important priorities together. Ukraine values all of the support. Tomorrow, after the meeting with President Trump, we will continue our discussion."

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to leaders for their support. The call was attended by French President Emmanuel Macron, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, European Council President Antonio Costa, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and UK National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell.

"I am grateful to Ukraine's friends @MarkJCarney, @EmmanuelMacron, @alexstubb, @bundeskanzler Friedrich Merz, @GiorgiaMeloni, Mette Frederiksen, @donaldtusk, @MinPres Dick Schoof, @jonasgahrstore, @SwedishPM Ulf Kristersson, @eucopresident Antonio Costa, @vonderleyen, @SecGenNATO Mark Rutte, and Jonathan Powell for their coordination and support," Zelenskyy wrote.

Soon after the call, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the leaders' discussion was held on Zelenskyy's meeting with Trump on peace talks.

She wrote, "We welcome all efforts leading to our shared objective - a just and lasting peace that preserves Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. And that strengthens the country's security and defence capabilities, as an integral part of the security of our continent. In 2026, the @EU_Commission will continue to keep up the pressure on the Kremlin, sustain our support to Ukraine, and work intensely to accompany Ukraine on its path toward EU membership."

Zelenskyy made a stop in Canada, where he met Prime Minister Mark Carney. He arrived in Halifax a day before his scheduled meeting with Trump. The visit came amid one of the heaviest aerial assaults on Kyiv in recent weeks, which left at least two people dead and disrupted electricity and heating supplies across large parts of the Ukrainian capital.

After meeting Carney, Zelenskyy again took to X to thank Canada for its support.

"Thank you for the meeting, Mark! Today, I am in Canada, together with Prime Minister @MarkJCarney, just as agreed. Together, we are speaking with our friends from Europe. I am grateful for all the support for Ukraine, especially the support for air defence."

During the meeting, Carney announced USD 1.82 billion in new economic assistance for Ukraine, saying the funds would help unlock international financing and support the country's long-term reconstruction.