Updated April 26th 2025, 15:28 IST

Zelenskyy Meets Trump at Pope Francis's Funeral Weeks After White House Showdown Over Ukraine-Russia Ceasefire Talks

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in Rome before attending Pope Francis's funeral.

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Zelenskyy Meets Trump at Pope Francis's Funeral
Image: AP

Rome: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump met in Rome before attending Pope Francis's funeral. This meeting followed a tense exchange between the two leaders during a White House visit weeks earlier, where discussions about Ukraine-Russia ceasefire talks reportedly became heated.

Zelenskyy Meets Trump Before Pope Francis's Funeral 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Pope's Funeral
Donald and Melania Trump at Pope Francis's funeral

The meeting at the Vatican comes at a critical time, as Trump has been pushing for high-level negotiations between Ukraine and Russia to close a peace deal. He recently claimed that the two sides are "very close" to an agreement. Both leaders were among many world figures paying their respects to Pope Francis, who passed away at the age of 88.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump had said in an interview that “Crimea will stay with Russia” as Ukraine comes under mounting pressure to make concessions to end the war between the two countries.

“Zelensky understands that,” Mr Trump said, referring to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, adding: “Everybody understands that it’s been with them for a long time.”

Donald and Melania Trump at Pope Francis's funeral

 Donald Trump grabbed attention for wearing a dark blue suit and a lighter blue tie in a sea of mournful black attire. Trump was seated was seated in the front row with first lady Melania Trump. 

Published April 26th 2025, 15:28 IST