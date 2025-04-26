Zelenskyy Meets Trump at Pope Francis's Funeral Weeks After White House Showdown Over Ukraine-Russia Ceasefire Talks

Rome: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump met in Rome before attending Pope Francis's funeral. This meeting followed a tense exchange between the two leaders during a White House visit weeks earlier, where discussions about Ukraine-Russia ceasefire talks reportedly became heated.

The meeting at the Vatican comes at a critical time, as Trump has been pushing for high-level negotiations between Ukraine and Russia to close a peace deal. He recently claimed that the two sides are "very close" to an agreement. Both leaders were among many world figures paying their respects to Pope Francis, who passed away at the age of 88.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump had said in an interview that “Crimea will stay with Russia” as Ukraine comes under mounting pressure to make concessions to end the war between the two countries.

“Zelensky understands that,” Mr Trump said, referring to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, adding: “Everybody understands that it’s been with them for a long time.”

