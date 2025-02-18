Zelenskyy Postpones Saudi Visit After US-Russia Talks | Is There No End to the Ukraine War?

Zelenskyy had been scheduled to leave for Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, but he will now travel to Riyadh on March 10. | Image: X

New Delhi: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday announced that he would postpone his official visit to Saudi Arabia, rescheduling it for March 10. “I’ve made a decision that I’ll not travel to Saudi Arabia … because I don't want to give the wrong impression," Zelenskyy said, while addressing a presser with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The decision comes in light of ongoing talks between Russian and US officials in Saudi Arabia, where Zelenskyy criticized Ukraine's exclusion from discussions about its own future.

Moreover, the Ukrainian president stated,“These talks are taking place between representatives of Russia and the United States about Ukraine – and without Ukraine.”

He further condemned the meeting, pointing out that he had not been invited, and expressed his disappointment over the lack of direct Ukrainian involvement in the ongoing war resolution talks.

The Ukrainian leader arrived in Ankara on Tuesday after a visit to the United Arab Emirates on Monday. Zelenskyy had been scheduled to leave for Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, but he will now travel to Riyadh on March 10, he said. The kingdom is hosting talks between the United States and Russia.

Russia, US Agree to Start Working Toward Ending War

Russia and the U.S. agreed to start working toward ending the war in Ukraine and improving their diplomatic and economic ties, the two countries’ top diplomats said after talks that reflected an extraordinary about-face in U.S. foreign policy under President Donald Trump .

In an interview with The Associated Press after the meeting, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the two sides agreed broadly to pursue three goals: to restore staffing at their respective embassies in Washington and Moscow, to create a high-level team to support Ukraine peace talks and to explore closer relations and economic cooperation.

He stressed, however, that the talks — which were attended by his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, and other senior Russian and U.S. officials — marked the beginning of a conversation, and more work needs to be done.

Lavrov echoed Rubio’s remarks and told reporters that “the conversation was very useful.”

“We not only listened, but also heard each other,” he said.

Trump’s national security adviser, Michael Waltz, and special Mideast envoy Steven Witkoff joined Rubio at the table, along with Lavrov and Russian President Vladimir Putin ’s foreign affairs adviser, Yuri Ushakov.

No Ukrainian Officials At The Meeting

No Ukrainian officials were present at the meeting, which came as the beleaguered country is slowly but steadily losing ground against more numerous Russian troops in a grinding war that began nearly three years ago.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country would not accept any outcome from the talks since Kyiv didn’t take part, and he postponed his own trip to the kingdom scheduled for Wednesday.

European allies have also expressed concerns that they are being sidelined.

Improving Russian-US relations

Ties between Russia and the U.S. have fallen to their lowest level in decades in recent years — a rift that has been widening ever since Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and only worsened after Moscow’s full-scale invasion.

The U.S., along with European nations, imposed a raft of sanctions on Russia in an effort to damage its economy. And embassies in Washington and Moscow have been hit hard by expulsions of large numbers of diplomats, as well as other restrictions.

Rubio said Tuesday that ending the war in Ukraine could “unlock the door” for “incredible opportunities that exist to partner with the Russians geopolitically on issues of common interest and, frankly, economically on issues that hopefully will be good for the world and also improve our relations in the long term.”

His comments were further evidence of the remarkable U.S. reversal on Russia after years in which Trump’s predecessor, Joe Biden , led international efforts to isolate Moscow.