Zelenskyy Says Russia Shows ‘No Intention to End War’ After Deadly Kyiv Drone and Missile Attack

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday declared that Russia’s recent barrage of drones and missiles on the capital demonstrates Moscow’s refusal to end the war, as Kyiv struggles with significant casualties and infrastructure damage ahead of crucial peace talks in the United States.

In a statement issued as he departed for Florida to meet U.S. President Donald Trump, Zelenskyy said the scale and timing of the Russian strikes undercut any assurances from Moscow about seeking a ceasefire or meaningful negotiations.

“Russian representatives may hold long conversations, but in reality their weapons speak for them”, Zelenskyy wrote, underscoring that the Kremlin’s actions show no desire to halt hostilities.

The overnight attack, involving hundreds of drones and missiles, killed at least one civilian and wounded dozens in Kyiv, while cutting heat and electricity for thousands amid freezing winter conditions, Ukrainian officials said.

Authorities reported that residential areas and energy infrastructure were hit, forcing many neighborhoods into darkness as emergency crews worked to restore services. Kyiv’s mayor urged residents to take shelter as air defenses engaged incoming targets.

Zelenskyy’s comments came as he prepares to press for stronger security guarantees and support from the U.S. and European partners. Kyiv has been pushing a 20-point peace proposal, but progress remains uncertain with Moscow yet to embrace a ceasefire or outline steps toward ending the conflict.

The situation is further complicated by reports that Russia is using Belarusian territory to guide drone attacks toward Ukrainian targets, according to Zelensky, intensifying concerns about the breadth of Moscow’s campaign and its impact on regional security.

European leaders and NATO officials have condemned the attacks and expressed support for Ukraine, but disagreements persist over how to pressure Russia into negotiations without escalating the conflict further.