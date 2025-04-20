Zelenskyy Slams Putin for 'Pretence of Pause,' Accuses Russia of Breaking Easter Truce with Drone Strikes, Citing PR Stunt

New Delhi: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered an Easter Sunday message, urging his countrymen not to lose hope despite the ongoing war that has now stretched over 1,152 days. Standing in front of Kyiv's iconic Saint Sophia Cathedral while wearing a traditional Ukrainian vyshyvanka shirt, Zelensky offered a message of perseverance and faith in the face of adversity.

In a social media video, Zelenskyy spoke directly to the Ukrainian people, emphasizing the enduring strength of their national spirit. "Because this faith is in each other," Zelenskyy said,

"In those who stand next to you. In Ukrainian men, in Ukrainian women. Faith that evil may have its hour but God will have his day,” he added.

Zelenskyy, who is Jewish, framed his message in deeply emotional terms, calling for unity and collective resolve.

"Ukraine never loses faith," he asserted, reinforcing the sense of shared national strength that has persisted since the onset of the conflict.

Russian Ceasefire

On the same day, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a one-day ceasefire in Ukraine in observance of Easter, coinciding with both Orthodox and Western Christian celebrations. However, Zelenskyy dismissed the gesture, calling it a mere pretense.

The Ukrainian president stated that the Russian military continued its attacks despite the announcement, describing the ceasefire as little more than a "pretence of a pause" in hostilities.

"We know what we are defending. We know what we are fighting for. For whom and for whose sake," Zelenskyy said.

In his address, Zelenskyy expressed optimism about the future, despite the ongoing hardships.