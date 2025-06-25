Zelenskyy Suits Up for NATO Dinner Months After Suit Altercation at Oval Office, Internet Erupts | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy turned heads at the NATO Summit in the Netherlands as he arrived dressed in a sharp black suit for the official dinner hosted by Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima.

The event, held at the royal palace in Den Bosch, was attended by heads of state and their partners from across the NATO alliance.

This public appearance marked a notable change in Zelenskyy’s wardrobe, especially after he faced criticism in March during his visit to the White House. At the time, a reporter had confronted him at the Oval Office for not wearing a formal suit.

The reporter had asked, “Why don’t you wear a suit? Do you own one?” The question drew laughter from US President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and other officials present.

Zelenskyy, visibly unfazed, had replied, “Do you have a problem?” He added firmly, “I will wear a suit after this war finishes… maybe something like yours, maybe something better.”

Months later, the internet couldn’t help but notice that Zelenskyy had finally donned formal attire.

“He wore the suit. Damn it,” one user wrote on social media.

“He’s wearing a suit this time. Hopefully, the Americans are happy,” commented another.