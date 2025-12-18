‘Zero Illegal Aliens Allowed’: Trump Renews Attack On Biden’s Border Policies, Takes Credit For Gaza Peace Plan, Hails Tariffs | Top Points

US President Donald Trump delivered a speech from the Diplomatic Reception Room at the White House today, in which he discussed his achievements and sketched an outline of his agenda for next year and beyond. His remarks came at a crucial time as he tries to rebuild his steadily eroding popularity.

The president’s predecessor, whom Trump continues to lambaste regularly, figured prominently at the start of his address. Trump pointed to the immigration situation under former President Joe Biden’s presidency, as well as inflation and culture issues.

“This is what the Biden administration allowed to happen to our country,” he said, adding: “When I took office, I inherited a mess, and I’m fixing it.”

His remarks are coming at a crucial time as he tries to rebuild his steadily eroding popularity. Public polling shows most U.S. adults are frustrated with his handling of the economy as inflation picked up after his tariffs raised prices and hiring slowed.

Trump has previously said he thinks more Americans would back him if they simply heard him describe his track record.

Trump Misrepresents Energy Costs With Big Claims And Promises

Energy prices, including for gasoline, have dropped, and they will continue to drop more, Trump promises. But they aren’t at the levels he claims.

Trump claimed an national average gas price of $2.50 per gallon. The AAA average nationally is $2.90. Without providing evidence, Trump also said household energy costs have dropped by $3,000.

Trump promised that “within the nest 12 months” the U.S. will have opened 1,600 new electrical generating plants — reversing what he again called “the Democrat inflation disaster.”

Trump Announces ‘Warrior Dividends’ for Military

The president said his administration is sending checks of $1,776 to more than 1.4 million U.S. service members before Christmas.

“The checks are already on the way,” he said.

He seemed to imply that the checks were being funded from tariff revenues.

“We made a lot more money than anybody thought because of tariffs, and the bill helped us along,” Trump said, referring to the GOP’s major tax cuts legislation it passed earlier this year. “Nobody deserves it more than our military, and I say congratulations.”

Trump Says He Will Announce A Housing Plan Next Year

The president said he will put forward “some of the most aggressive housing reform plans in American history,” but he offered no details

Trump Leans Into Record On Immigration

Trump used a chunk of his nationwide address to stress his immigration record, including tightening the border to deny entry to immigrants without legal authority to be in the U.S.

He made a passing reference to mass deportation, saying his administration is removing criminals. Independent analyses have shown that people without criminal records have been deported.

Trump also talked about making some of the “most dangerous cities” in America safe again as a result of his aggressive approach to illegal immigration.

Tariffs Are Working, Trump Says

Trump is sidestepping continued inflation but is insisting that his tariffs are working and will deliver more benefits soon.

“My favourite word,” he said of “tariffs,” the levies that he has put on various foreign products from China, Canada, Mexico and other U.S. trading partners across the world.

“Nobody can believe what’s going on here,” Trump said. “It’s not done yet, but boy are we making progress.”

It’s clear Trump wants to address consumer angst almost one year into his second presidency.

Less Of An Address And More Of A Rant

The president barely paused to take a breath as he made his way through his prepared remarks, much of which contained complaints about conditions in the country under former President Joe Biden.

“One year ago, our country was dead. We were absolutely dead!” Trump said. “Our country was ready to fail — totally fail! Now we’re the hottest country anywhere in the world.”

Trump Tries To Focus On Kitchen-Table Issues

After blaming his predecessor, talking about the border and mentioning culture war issues, Trump pivoted back to talking about affordability issues and boasted that prices had fallen under his tenure.

He pointed to everyday essentials and luxuries whose costs had declined, such as cars, hotels, airfare and gas. Trump avoided going into specific prices.

Trump Ends By Noting Sporting Events And Celebrations Coming Next Year

The president sought to end the address on a high note, noting the Olympics and World Cup soccer matches that will take place in the U.S. next year.

Next year is also the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Trump said, “There could be no more a fitting tribute to this epic milestone than to complete the comeback of America that began just one year ago.”