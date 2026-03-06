‘Zionist Regime Has Made Big Mistake’: Khamenei's Mysterious First Post On X After Death Leaves Internet Stunned

Tehran: Iran is grappling with a mix of intense emotions, from grief to outrage, following the reported killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israeli attack, leaving the country in a state of power vacuum. Meanwhile, a surprising post appeared on Khamenei's official X account, leaving the followers in a state of shock across the globe. The message, which read "The Zionist regime has made a big mistake, and its consequences will make the regime desperate, by God's grace," was apparently a clear indication that Iran would not take the attack lightly.

The post has led to speculation about the authorship and the implications of the message, with many guessing whether it was a warning or a calculated move by his supporters to send a message to Israel and the US.

The timing of the post has also raised suspicion, with social media users wondering how the account was accessed and who was behind the message. The fact that it appeared so soon after the news of Khamenei's death has led to speculation that the Iranian government is trying to send a message of defiance and strength.

The message carries Khamenei's usual rhetoric, with its explicit reference to the "Zionist regime". The latest post has led to speculation that the post is a signal that Iran will take a harder line stance in response to the attack.

