Zuckerberg Introduces ‘Community Notes’ To Promote Free Expression On Meta, Removes Fact-Checkers

Mark Zuckerberg, Meta CEO, has announced that the company will no longer rely on fact-checkers to combat misinformation on its platforms. He stated that Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, will introduce a new feature called "Community Notes" to promote free expression and enrich more nuanced conversations.

According to Mark Zuckerberg, the decision to move away from fact-checkers is aimed at "restoring free expression" on the platform. Zuckerberg believes that fact-checking can sometimes be overly broad and suppress legitimate discussions.