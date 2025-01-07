Published 18:44 IST, January 7th 2025
Zuckerberg Introduces ‘Community Notes’ To Promote Free Expression On Meta, Removes Fact-Checkers
Mark Zuckerberg, Meta CEO, introduced 'Community Notes' to combat misinformation on its platforms and said that it won't rely on fact-checkers.
Mark Zuckerberg, Meta CEO, has announced that the company will no longer rely on fact-checkers to combat misinformation on its platforms. He stated that Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, will introduce a new feature called "Community Notes" to promote free expression and enrich more nuanced conversations.
According to Mark Zuckerberg, the decision to move away from fact-checkers is aimed at "restoring free expression" on the platform. Zuckerberg believes that fact-checking can sometimes be overly broad and suppress legitimate discussions.
As per the information, community notes will allow users to add context to misleading posts, providing a more collaborative approach to addressing misinformation. This feature is designed to encourage users to engage in constructive conversations and provide additional information that can help others better understand complex issues.
