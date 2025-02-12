Zuckerberg Recalls When Someone Tried To Sentence Him To Death In Pakistan for Blasphemy | Watch

Mark Zuckerberg shares an incident when someone tried to sentence him to death in Pakistan for blasphemy | Image: @TweetsOfPR screengrab

Washington: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, during a recent interview, discussed how someone in Pakistan opened a criminal proceedings against him and tried to sentence him to death for blasphemy.

Speaking about laws in different countries that people disagree with, Zuckerberg said, “someone on the Facebook had a picture and post on Prophet Mohammad to which another person reacted and said it was blasphemy in their culture… they sewed me and opened criminal proceedings.”

Narrating the incident further, Mark Zuckerberg said, “I don’t know when exactly it was because I wasn’t planning to go to Pakistan so was not worried about it… but the point is, like there are places in the world that just have different values and that goes against our freedom of expression and they want us to crackdown and ban way more stuff…”

“I think, a lot of people would believe this is the right thing to do and to have those governments to be able to exert the power of saying okay we are going to throw you in prison because that's a lot of force and this is one of the things that the US government need to defend about the American tech companies,” Zuckerberg added.

Meta CEO further acknowledged that the situation was unsettling, particularly in terms of personal safety.

“But it was a little bit disconcerting - I was like, alright, these guys are like - it's not great (if you're) flying over that region, you don't want your plane to go down above Pakistan, if that thing goes through. That one was sort of avoidable.”

