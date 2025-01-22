Zuckerberg's Instagram Like Sparks Internet Frenzy After Viral Inauguration Moment

In a twist following a much-discussed moment at Donald Trump's inauguration, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has once again found himself at the center of social media speculation. This time, it's over whether he 'liked' an Instagram post by Lauren Sanchez, the fiancée of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

The controversy began when several users on X (formerly known as Twitter) shared screenshots suggesting Zuckerberg had liked a series of photos Sanchez posted from the "Starlight Ball," one of the several inaugural balls held post-ceremony. The pictures showcased Sanchez in a stunning attire, prompting a flurry of reactions across the platform.

Here is what you need to know

This incident comes on the heels of another viral moment captured during Trump's inauguration on January 20, 2025. Photographs and videos from the event appeared to show Zuckerberg glancing at Sanchez, rather inappropriately, leading to widespread meme creation and discussions online. The angle and timing of the photos led to debates over whether Zuckerberg was genuinely looking at Sanchez or if it was merely an unfortunate moment caught on camera.

The inauguration itself was a significant event, marking Trump's return to office and featuring the swearing-in of JD Vance as Vice President. Held indoors due to the unusually cold weather, it was a gathering of notable figures from politics, business, and beyond. Among the attendees were tech moguls, former presidents, and other high-profile individuals, making it a spectacle of both political and social significance.

While neither Zuckerberg nor Sanchez has commented on the latest social media stir, the internet continues to buzz with speculation. This particular interaction has reignited discussions about privacy, social media etiquette, and the public scrutiny faced by high-profile individuals.

As of now, without a statement from Zuckerberg, the question of whether the like was intentional or accidental remains unanswered, fueling further debate among netizens.