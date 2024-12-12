Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class Recalled in India: Check Details

S-Class Maybach Recalled: Mercedes-Benz India has issued a recall of its most expensive luxury sedan in India, the Maybach S-Class. According to SIAM, the company cited the reason for the recall as a possible defect in the ECU of the vehicle, which might not meet the current specifications. As per the regulatory body, 386 units are being affected under this recall. Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class is a more luxurious version of the regular S-Class in India.

What is the Issue?

According to SIAM, the issue is stated as ‘The software of the engine control unit of the vehicle unfortunately might not meet the current specifications. In such a case, an increase in exhaust temperatures and a damage of surrounding components (e.g. engine wiring harness, catalytic converter) might occur.’ It further stated that there can be a loss of propulsion without prior warning and an increased risk of fire, which cannot be ruled out. The affected models are manufactured from April 29, 2021, to January 27, 2024.

Mercedes-Benz declined to comment. Customers may reach out to their nearest dealership to check about the information on the recall.

Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class Price:

The price of the Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class starts at Rs 2.71 crore (Ex-showroom) for the S580 variant and Rs 3.43 crore (ex-showroom) for the S680 variant.

Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class Features:

The Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class comes with a long set of features. For starters, it offers a fingerprint scanner, four-zone climate control, dual sunroofs, and more.

Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class Engine Specifications: