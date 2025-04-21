JD Vance Arrives At PM Modi's Residence, Meeting Underway | LIVE

PM Modi JD Vance meeting live updates | Image: X/ANI

US Vice President JD Vance India Visit Live: US Vice President JD Vance, along with his wife Usha and their three children, arrived in India today for his first official visit. The four-day trip will take them to New Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra. The visit aims to strengthen the relationship between the US and India, with meetings focused on finalizing a trade deal and improving strategic ties.

Before coming to India, Vance completed a visit to Italy, where he met with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Pope Francis, and attended religious services.

Vance is expected to arrive in New Delhi’s Palam Air Force Station at 9:30 am IST today. He will be formally welcomed and later meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During his stay, he will also visit historical sites in Jaipur and Agra before leaving India on April 24. This visit highlights the importance of the India-US partnership and aims to boost cooperation between the two nations.