Published 08:12 IST, December 10th 2024

When Will UPSC NDA 2025 Notification Be Out? Check the Date Here

The UPSC is set to release the notification for the 2025 NDA and Naval Academy exams on December 11.

Reported by: Digital Desk
When Will UPSC NDA 2025 Notification Be Out? Check Here | Image: Representative

UPSC NDA 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to release the notification for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (UPSC NDA, NA) exams 2025 soon. Once the notification is out, interested candidates can apply by visiting the NDA 2025 exam via the official UPSC website. There will be about 400 vacancies for recruitment to the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the NDA, for both the 117th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) and the 155th Course.

UPSC NDA 2025 Notification Release Date: When Can You Expect It?

According to the commission's tentative calendar, the notification will be released on December 11. The application process will commence on December 11 and end on December 31. The examination for the UPSC NDA, NA will be conducted on April 13.

The UPSC organises the entrance exams for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) twice a year. The second exam for NDA and NA is planned for September 2025.

How to Apply for UPSC NDA 2025?

1. Visit the Official UPSC Website: Go to the official UPSC portal ([www.upsc.gov.in](http://www.upsc.gov.in)).

2. on "Online Application for Various Examinations": Look for the link to NDA 2025 exam notification.

3. Fill in the Online Form: Complete the registration process and fill in the application form with accurate personal details, educational qualifications, and other necessary information.

4. Upload Documents: Upload your photograph, signature, and other required documents as per the specifications mentioned in the notification.

5. Pay Application Fee: Pay the application fee (if applicable) through the online payment portal. The fee is generally around ₹100 for General/OBC candidates (SC/ST/Female candidates are exempted).

6. Submit the Form: After reviewing all the details, submit the form.

7. Take a Printout: After submission, download and print the application form for future reference.

Candidates will then appear for the written examination, which will consist of two papers:

1. Mathematics: 300 marks (2.5 hours)

2. General Ability Test: 600 marks (2.5 hours)

The SSB interview evaluates a candidate's intelligence and personality, and it is divided into two phases, with a total of 900 marks. Only those who pass the first phase will be eligible for the second phase. Additionally, candidates must qualify for the Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS) to be eligible for admission to the Air Force course.

Updated 08:12 IST, December 10th 2024

