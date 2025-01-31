Published 17:39 IST, January 31st 2025
BREAKING: 8 Sitting AAP MLAs Resign Ahead of Delhi Elections
Big jolt to AAP ahead of Delhi elections 2025. 8 sitting Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) have resigned from their positions citing corruption.
- Election News
Reported by: Surabhi Shaurya
BIG BREAKING: 5 Sitting AAP MLAs Resign Ahead of Delhi Elections | Image: Republic
Delhi Elections 2025: In a big jolt to Arvind Kejriwal -led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, eight sitting Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) have resigned from their positions citing corruption.
8 AAP MLAs who resigned days ahead of the Delhi Elections are
- Adarsh Nagar - Pawan Sharma
- Madhipur - Girish Soni
- Janakpuri - Rajesh Rishi
- Bijwasan - BS June
- Palam - Bhavana Gaur
- Trilokpuri - Rohit Mehraulia
- Kasturba Nagar - Madan Lal
- Mehrauli - Naresh Yadav
Further updates on this developing story are awaited.
Updated 17:57 IST, January 31st 2025