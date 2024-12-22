Ahmedabad Police Arrest Suspects in Sabarmati Parcel Bomb Explosion

Ahmedabad (Gujarat): Police acted swiftly and arrested three suspects involved in a parcel bomb explosion in the Sabarmati area of Ahmedabad. The explosion, which occurred on December 21, injured two individuals and revealed a shocking tale of personal vendetta.

The incident took place at around 11:30 a.m. when Baldevbhai Vitthalbhai Sukhadia, a resident of Shivam Row House, received a suspicious parcel wrapped in a cloth bag. Smoke emanating from the package led to an explosion, injuring Baldevbhai and his cousin, Kiritbhai. A case was promptly registered under the Explosive Substances Act-1908, the BNS Act-2023, and other relevant laws.

A thorough investigation was launched, led by senior officers including the Assistant Police Commissioner of Sector-1 and the Deputy Police Commissioner of Zone-2. Forensic teams, including bomb squads and dog units, assisted in identifying the suspects: Rupesh Kishorbhai Rao, Rohan alias Rocky Yogeshbhai Rawal, and Gaurav Niranjanbhai Kathin Gadhvi.

Rupesh Rao, the main accused, confessed to orchestrating the attack due to personal grievances. He suspected his wife of having an affair with Baldevbhai and sought revenge by learning to make bombs and weapons online. Rohan supported the plan for financial gain, while Gaurav delivered the explosive parcel.

During a search of Rupesh's residence, authorities recovered a cache of dangerous materials, including two live bombs, five cartridges, a country-made pistol, high-voltage batteries, and bomb-making tools. A separate offence was registered under the Arms Act for the possession of these items.

The suspects have prior criminal records, with Rupesh and Rohan facing charges under the Prohibition Act in 2018 and 2019. Senior officers, including the Ahmedabad Police Commissioner, commended the quick response of law enforcement teams. Officers PI H.N. Patel, PSI K.D. Patel, and PSI R.H. Pandav were instrumental in the operation. Further investigations are underway to ensure public safety and prevent similar incidents.

The accused, Gaurav Garhvi, has been arrested. There was an internal dispute between the two. The police are investigating the matter. Other accused will be arrested soon. FSL and BDDS teams are present on the spot," JCP Ahmedabad Police, Neeraj Kumar Bargurjar, said.