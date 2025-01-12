Amitabh Kant’s Book Outlines How G20 Meet Boosted Tourism In Kashmir

New Delhi: Former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, in his latest book ‘How India Scaled Mt G20: The Inside Story of G20 Presidency’ has noted the significant impact made by a G20 meeting on the tourism in Kashmir.

Amitabh Kant, who is also India’s G20 Sherpa, highlighted in his book that the Kashmir region saw an increase in the number of visitors after the meeting of the G20 Tourism Working Group was held in Srinagar from May 22 to 24, 2023.

“For instance, the tourism landscape in Kashmir changed after the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting. The region recorded a significant uptick in visitors, with 15.65 lakh tourists in the first half of 2024 alone, an increase of 20 per cent over the previous year,” Kant wrote.

G20 Meet Became Turning Point For Kashmir Tourism

Amitabh Kant further mentioned that the improved security situation in the valley after the abrogation of Article 370 played a key role in revival of tourism.

“Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also noted that the successful G20 meeting marked a turning point for tourism, as delegates returned home as enthusiastic ambassadors of the region, sharing stories of Kashmir’s beauty and warmth. This revival was welcome news for many, including local entrepreneurs who saw a dramatic increase in their sales and bookings figures. The improved security situation played a key role in this resurgence,” Kant stated in the book

“Following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, the authorities made considerable efforts to enhance safety and appeal across Kashmir, showcasing their commitment to transforming the image of the valley,” he added.

Recalling the pleasant experience G20 representatives had in Srinagar, Kant said, “As I walked through the vibrant marketplaces of Srinagar, I observed delegates immersed in local life, haggling over pashmina shawls and savouring the flavour of authentic Kashmiri kahwa.”

Amitabh Kant mentioned that it was a “heartening sight to see representatives” from over 20 countries appreciating what India had to offer, “from the majestic Dal Lake to the intricately designed houseboats”.

He also pointed out that the G20 Summit led to rapid infrastructural development across the country.

“In Udaipur, we took on the ambitious task of cleaning Lake Pichola and restoring it to its original pristine beauty. In Kerala , the backwaters were revitalized, and a new convention centre for the Sherpas was created. From lake clean-ups in Manipur and urban sanitation drives in Mumbai to rapid infrastructure development in Lucknow, India saw significant improvements,” Kant wrote.