Published 19:54 IST, December 9th 2024

Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Receives Death Threats, Probe Underway

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, on Monday, allegedly received death threats from an unknown caller.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Pawan Kalyan receives death threats | Image: PTI

Amravati: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, on Monday, allegedly received death threats from an unknown caller. According to the reports, the caller, in his threatening calls, warned to assassinate Pawan Kalyan on phone calls. On information, the Andhra Police have lodged a case under relevant sections and initiated a probe to track the caller. 

As per the information, a stranger sent messages to the Deputy Chief Minister in abusive language and also made threatening calls to the ‘Peshi’ staff. In the calls, the accused threatened to kill Pawan Kalyan. 

Immediately, after receiving the threatening calls and messages, the Peshi staff brought the threatening calls and messages to the attention of the Deputy Chief Minister.

The matter was passed to the senior police officials of the Andhra Police. 

A probe is underway to trace the caller. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 19:54 IST, December 9th 2024

