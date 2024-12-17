Search icon
Published 23:47 IST, December 17th 2024

Dance Teacher Apprehended For Inappropriately Touching Male Student

Police have apprehended a male dance teacher of a private English medium school in Pune city for allegedly molesting an 11-year-old student.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Dance Teacher Apprehended For Inappropriately Touching Male Student | Image: Freepik

Pune: Police have apprehended a male dance teacher of a private English medium school in Pune city for allegedly molesting an 11-year-old student, officials said on Tuesday.

A case is being registered against the 39-year-old dance teacher under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, they said.

"On Monday, the accused teacher touched the 11-year-old male student inappropriately. The boy then approached the school counsellor, who informed the school principal. Subsequently, the parents of the boy and the police were informed," a senior police official said.

The teacher was apprehended and a case is being registered, he said.

The same dance teacher is accused of inappropriately touching another 10-year-old student, the official said, adding that a separate case will be registered in that connection.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:47 IST, December 17th 2024

