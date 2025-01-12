Ghaziabad Schools Shut Until January 18 Due To Extreme Cold Weather

Ghaziabad: Amidst the ongoing severe cold wave, the Ghaziabad district administration has extended the closure of all schools for students from classes 1 to 8 in the region. According to the notification issued by the Ghaziabad administration, schools will remain closed until January 18, as temperatures continue to dip and the weather remains harsh.

In a notice issued by the District Magistrate of Ghaziabad, Indra Vikram Singh, the administration confirmed the decision to keep schools closed for the affected classes. The notice specifically mentioned that all schools affiliated with the Uttar Pradesh Board, CBSE, ICSE, and other educational boards will follow the directive.

"The extreme cold weather prevailing in the district over the past few days has prompted this extension," said DM Singh. "All Principals/Headmasters of schools are instructed to ensure full compliance with these orders," he stated.

Earlier, schools in Ghaziabad were closed from January 6 to 11 due to the severe cold wave. The region, along with several other parts of Uttar Pradesh, has been experiencing lower temperatures, compounded by overcast skies and dense fog, resulting in colder-than-usual daytime weather. The cold conditions are caused by moisture from the Arabian Sea and have been affecting daily life in many northern states.

Similar steps have been taken in various parts of northern India, with several districts announcing school closures or extended winter vacations due to the severe cold. In Delhi, the government declared a winter vacation for all government schools from January 1 to 15. In Lucknow, schools were shut until January 11, and online classes were introduced for students in grades 9 to 12. Haryana also extended its winter break until January 15, with classes set to resume on January 16.

In Noida, schools have been closed for all students up to class 8 until further notice. Bihar's Araria district also suspended classes for grades 1-8 until January 12, although high school students will attend classes from 10 am to 3.30 pm.

The cold wave is continuing to affect other areas as well, with Chandigarh announcing an extension of its winter break until January 11. Schools in the region will reopen on January 13.