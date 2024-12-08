Search icon
Published 03:59 IST, December 9th 2024

India Confirms All Nationals Safe In Syria Amidst Regime Collapse

The Government of India, on Sunday, confirmed that all Indian nationals in Syria are safe following the recent developments in the country

Reported by: Digital Desk
India Confirms All Nationals Safe in Syria Amidst Regime Collapse | Image: AP

Damascus: The Government of India, on Sunday, confirmed that all Indian nationals in Syria are safe following the recent developments in the country, where Islamist rebels captured power in Damascus and ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. The Indian embassy in Damascus confirmed that it remains operational and is in constant communication with Indian citizens in Syria. The Indian embassy, while issuing a statement, reaffirmed that the safety of Indians in Syria is being ensured as the top priority.

Government sources reported that the embassy is actively reaching out to all 90 Indian nationals in Syria, including 14 individuals working with various UN organisations. The embassy has assured that it is fully operational and available to assist any Indians in need.

The sudden collapse of the Syrian government took place on Sunday morning when rebel forces seized control of Damascus, marking the end of Assad's 50-year reign. Reports indicate that Assad fled the country for Russia with his family, where he sought and was granted asylum by the Russian government.

Meanwhile, his departure, leaving behind a crumbling government, signalled a significant shift in Syria's political landscape.

Despite the chaos, the Indian embassy in Syria has emphasized its continued presence and readiness to support Indian nationals. The embassy's swift response and communication with Indian citizens in Syria underscore the government's commitment to their well-being, even amid the uncertain political environment.

The situation in Syria remains tense, and the collapse of Assad's regime has left many questions about the country's future. However, the embassy's assurance of safety provides some relief to the Indian community in the region, as it continues to monitor the developments closely and provide necessary assistance.
 

Updated 03:59 IST, December 9th 2024

