MS Dhoni's Reaction While Celebrating Deepak Hooda's Birthday Goes Viral, Ex-CSK Skipper Overheard Saying 'Cake Lagaao'

IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 38th match of the ongoing eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League. The 'El Clasico' of the IPL will witness two heavyweights clashing against each other for two crucial points. Chennai Super Kings started their IPL 2025 campaign against Mumbai Indians and cruised towards a comfortable victory. Unfortunately, that was the only match where Chennai looked comfortable in the ongoing IPL so far.

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians share 10 IPL titles amongst themselves, but this season, they have looked far from their best. Both CSK and MI are languishing at the bottom half of the table, and they are in dire need to turn things around as far as their campaigns are concerned.

The MI vs CSK game will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Indians' fortress, which turns into a 'sea of blue' whenever Hardik Pandya and Co. play.

MS Dhoni's Unique Birthday Celebration Goes Viral

Chennai Super Kings have won only two matches so far in the ongoing IPL 2025. Out of their seven matches played, Chennai have lost five and have a poor Net Run Rate (NRR) of -1.276. Chennai's biggest concern has been their batting, which hasn't been firing clearly and is causing them huge problems.

MS Dhoni's form and his preferred batting number were also under the scanner a few days back. Much ahead of the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match, the Chennai-based franchise posted a video of Deepak Hooda's birthday celebration. The video has now gone viral due to MS Dhoni's reactions and how he was encouraging his fellow CSK teammate, Rahul Tripathi, to apply cake to Hooda's face.

