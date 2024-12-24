Search icon
  • Lucknow Bank Heist: One Robber Killed in Police Encounter, 4 Arrested

Published 07:43 IST, December 24th 2024

Lucknow Bank Heist: One Robber Killed in Police Encounter, 4 Arrested

In Lucknow's Indian Overseas Bank robbery case, one of the main accused was killed in a police encounter, while three others were arrested

Reported by: Digital Desk
Lucknow Bank Heist: One Robber Killed in Police Encounter, 4 Arrested | Image: PTI

Lucknow: In Lucknow's Indian Overseas Bank robbery case, one of the main accused was killed in a police encounter, while three others were arrested on Monday, with recovery of looted cash, gold, and silver.

Several lockers in the Chinhat branch of Indian Overseas Bank, located in Lucknow's Matiyari, were found broken Sunday and their contents missing.

The prime accused, Sobind Kumar (29), was killed in a police encounter, meanwhile, three other gang members—Mithun Kumar (28), Sunny Dayal (28), and Vipin Kumar Verma—remain absconding, with police intensifying search operations to apprehend them.

Three additional members of the gang have already been arrested, and authorities have successfully recovered the looted gold, silver, and cash.

The bank's manager said that he suspected the thieves stole inside the bank by making a hole into a wall the bank shares with an empty plot of land, an office said.

Though police said there was neither any alarm nor any security guard in the bank at the time of the theft, the bank said it was robbed despite "adequate security" measures.

"Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) is aware of the unfortunate incident involving a robbery which occurred despite adequate security measures at our Chinhat Branch in Lucknow.
"We are fully committed to supporting the authorities in their investigation and are working closely with local law enforcement agencies to ensure that the matter is resolved swiftly," the bank said in a statement.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 07:43 IST, December 24th 2024

