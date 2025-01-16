Search icon
Published 22:22 IST, January 16th 2025

Man Sentenced to 20 Years Imprisonment for Raping Teenager in 2021

A local court here has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a 13-year-old girl, police said on Thursday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Man Sentenced to 20 Years Imprisonment for Raping Teenager in 2021 | Image: PTI

Gurugram: A local court here has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a 13-year-old girl, police said on Thursday.

The court of additional session judge Ashwani Kumar also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on Ram Kirpal, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred on December 6, 2021, when they received a complaint at the Badshahpur Police Station stating a man had raped a teenager after luring her. A case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The police arrested Kirpal, a native of Kanpur district. He was sent to judicial custody after being produced in a city court.

After arresting the accused, the police team investigated the case thoroughly and collected all the necessary evidence and witnesses against the accused and presented them in the court, they added.

"On the basis of the charge sheet filed by the Gurugram Police in the court with the evidence and witnesses, the court of additional session judge Ashwani Kumar on Tuesday sentenced Kirpal to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment," Gurugram Police spokesperson said. 

Updated 22:22 IST, January 16th 2025

