Massive Fire Breaks Out At Building In Srinagar's Rajouri Kadal Area

Rajouri: A massive fire broke out in a residential-commercial building in the Rajouri Kadal area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday late evening. A senior fire official confirmed the incident saying that efforts to control the fire are underway at the site. Additionally, two firefighters sustained injuries during the rescue operation.

According to the officials, a team of Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES) is on the spot and efforts to douse the fire are underway.

An official said that a fire incident broke out in a residential-commercial building in Rajouri Kadal in Srinagar.

During the firefighting operation, two firefighters sustained injuries and were immediately transferred to SMHS Hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, the dousing operation is ongoing.

Earlier in the evening, another fire incident was reported at Nawakadal, where a room on the first floor of a three-storey residential house was engulfed in flames.

The reason for the massive fire is not known yet. The Srinagar police are probing the incident to ascertain the cause.