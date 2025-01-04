Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 22:18 IST, January 4th 2025

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Building In Srinagar's Rajouri Kadal Area

A massive fire broke out in a residential-commercial building in the Rajouri Kadal area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday late evening.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Massive Fire Breaks Out At Building In Srinagar's Rajouri Kadal Area | Image: X

Rajouri: A massive fire broke out in a residential-commercial building in the Rajouri Kadal area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday late evening. A senior fire official confirmed the incident saying that efforts to control the fire are underway at the site. Additionally, two firefighters sustained injuries during the rescue operation.

According to the officials, a team of Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES) is on the spot and efforts to douse the fire are underway. 

An official said that a fire incident broke out in a residential-commercial building in Rajouri Kadal in Srinagar.

During the firefighting operation, two firefighters sustained injuries and were immediately transferred to SMHS Hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, the dousing operation is ongoing.

Earlier in the evening, another fire incident was reported at Nawakadal, where a room on the first floor of a three-storey residential house was engulfed in flames.

The reason for the massive fire is not known yet. The Srinagar police are probing the incident to ascertain the cause. 

Further legal action is being taken into the matter. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 22:18 IST, January 4th 2025

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: