Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 13:37 IST, January 27th 2025

Mumbai: KES School Gets Bomb Threat Over Email, Turns Out to Be Hoax

The administration of a school in Kandivali received an email stating that there was a bomb on the premises, an official said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news

A private school and junior college in the western suburbs here received an email about a bomb on the premises on Monday, but it later turned out to be a hoax, police said. 

The administration of a school in Kandivali received an email in which the sender, claiming to be from the Afzal gang, stated that there was a bomb on the premises, an official said. 

He said the local police, along with the bomb detection and disposal and dog squads (BDDS), conducted an extensive search at the Kandivali Education Society (KES) School and Junior College but didn't find anything suspicious and later classified the mail as a hoax. 

The official said a similar incident occurred at a school in the Jogeshwari-Oshiwara area on January 23. 

The school had received a similar email, in which the sender claimed members of the Afzal gang had planted explosives on the premises, he said, adding that the threat again turned out to be a hoax.  

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 13:38 IST, January 27th 2025

Recommended

Maha Kumbh 2025: Amit Shah Takes Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj
India News
'Were Not Able to Fulfill 2020 Promises': Kejriwal Unveils AAP Manifesto
India News
UCC in Uttarakhand: Impact on Marriage, Divorce, Live-In Explained
India News
India, Indonesia Ratify Defence Pact, Enhance Maritime Security
Defence News
NASA Astronaut Shares Breathtaking View of Maha Kumbh from Space
Science News
SSC GD Exam City 2025 Out at ssc.gov.in, SSC Issues Important Notice
Education News
Maha Kumbh 2025: Amit Shah Takes Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam | LIVE
India News
Yakubboev Cites Religious Reasons For Declining Vaishali's Handshake
SportFit
Man's Dance to 'Angaaron' from Pushpa 2 With Grandmother Goes Viral
Viral News
Kerala State Lottery Result: WIN WIN W-806 Monday Lucky Draw OUT
Utility News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: