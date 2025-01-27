Mumbai: KES School Gets Bomb Threat Over Email, Turns Out to Be Hoax

A private school and junior college in the western suburbs here received an email about a bomb on the premises on Monday, but it later turned out to be a hoax, police said.

The administration of a school in Kandivali received an email in which the sender, claiming to be from the Afzal gang, stated that there was a bomb on the premises, an official said.

He said the local police, along with the bomb detection and disposal and dog squads (BDDS), conducted an extensive search at the Kandivali Education Society (KES) School and Junior College but didn't find anything suspicious and later classified the mail as a hoax.

The official said a similar incident occurred at a school in the Jogeshwari-Oshiwara area on January 23.

The school had received a similar email, in which the sender claimed members of the Afzal gang had planted explosives on the premises, he said, adding that the threat again turned out to be a hoax.