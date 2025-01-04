Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Mumbai Woman Kills 71-Year-Old Mother Over Jealousy With Elder Sister

Published 01:46 IST, January 4th 2025

Mumbai Woman Kills 71-Year-Old Mother Over Jealousy With Elder Sister

Sabira Banu Shaikh, 71, was killed Thursday evening in Qureshi Nagar of Kurla East after a heated argument with her daughter Reshma Muffar Qazi, police said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Representational image | Image: File photo

Mumbai: Jealous that her sister was getting more love, a 41-year-old woman allegedly stabbed their elderly mother to death, walked into a police station here and confessed, officials said on Friday.

Sabira Banu Shaikh (71) was killed Thursday evening in Qureshi Nagar of Kurla East after a heated argument with her daughter Reshma Muffar Qazi, police said.

Qazi allegedly stabbed her mother with a sharp weapon multiple times in the stomach, chest, neck and other body parts, an official said.

He said Qazi was apparently jealous with her elder sister thinking their mother loved her more.

After stabbing the 71-year-old, the accused walked into the Chunabhatti police station and confessed to the crime, he said.

A police team then visited the place of incident and took Qazi into custody, police said.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 02:05 IST, January 4th 2025

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: