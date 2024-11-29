Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Student Killed, Six Injured as Auto Rickshaw Overturns in UP's Ballia

Published 18:44 IST, November 29th 2024

Student Killed, Six Injured as Auto Rickshaw Overturns in UP's Ballia

A 21-year-old student died and six others were seriously injured when the auto rickshaw they were travelling in overturned in UP's Ballia district on Friday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Auto rickshaw overturned in Ballia, Student killed and many injured | Image: pti

Ballia: A 21-year-old student died and six others were seriously injured when the auto rickshaw they were travelling in overturned in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred near Naurangiya village of Ubhaon area on Friday morning, they said.

The auto rickshaw, full of passengers, overturned while trying to save a motorcyclist who suddenly came in front of the auto, Station House Officer Vipin Singh said.

Upon receiving information about the accident police reached the spot and took the injured passengers along with the auto driver to a hospital, Singh said.

Shilpi Maurya, a student was declared dead by doctors while the other injured are undergoing treatment, he said.

The body has been sent for postmortem, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 18:44 IST, November 29th 2024

Recommended

We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News
Manchester United vs Bournemouth LIVE Streaming: How To Watch EPL Live?
SportFit
Oppn Leaders Misleading Country: Union Min Naidu on Ambedkar Row
India News
'It is Anti-National': BJP Slams Digvijaya Singh's Remarks on PM
India News
Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live?
SportFit
Pushpa 2 Joins Baahubali 2 In This Elite Box Office Club As Biz Picks Up
Entertainment News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
How Hailey, Taylor Got Sucked Into Lively Vs Baldoni Drama
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.