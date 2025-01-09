Published 21:06 IST, January 9th 2025
‘No Error In Judgment’: Supreme Court Dismisses Same-Sex Marriage Review Petition
The Supreme Court of India has dismissed the review petition seeking the legalisation of same-sex marriage.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India has dismissed the review petition seeking the legalisation of same-sex marriage. This decision comes after a five-judge Constitution Bench ruled in October 2023 that same-sex couples do not have a fundamental right to marry. A bench headed by Justice BR Gavai stated that there was no error in the judgment.
The review petition was considered by a bench comprising Justices BR Gavai, Suryakant, BV Nagarathna, PS Narasimha, and Dipankar Datta. After examining the judgments, the bench found no error apparent on the record and concluded that the views expressed were in accordance with the law.
The Supreme Court, in its original verdict, unanimously held that there is no unqualified right to marriage, and it is up to Parliament to decide on legalising same-sex marriage. The court also emphasised the need to protect the rights of LGBTQIA+ individuals and ensure they do not face discrimination.
During the verdict in October 2023, the Supreme Court of India stated that it could not legalise same-sex marriages, with then CJI Chandrachud asserting that enacting such a law falls within the domain of Parliament.
The Constitution bench, led by then CJI Chandrachud and comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli, and PS Narasimha, delivered a split verdict of 3-2, refusing to legalise same-sex marriage in four separate judgments.
