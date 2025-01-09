Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • ‘No Error In Judgment’: Supreme Court Dismisses Same-Sex Marriage Review Petition

Published 21:06 IST, January 9th 2025

‘No Error In Judgment’: Supreme Court Dismisses Same-Sex Marriage Review Petition

The Supreme Court of India has dismissed the review petition seeking the legalisation of same-sex marriage.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Supreme Court Of India Dismisses Same-Sex Marriage Review Petition | Image: PTI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India has dismissed the review petition seeking the legalisation of same-sex marriage. This decision comes after a five-judge Constitution Bench ruled in October 2023 that same-sex couples do not have a fundamental right to marry. A bench headed by Justice BR Gavai stated that there was no error in the judgment.

The review petition was considered by a bench comprising Justices BR Gavai, Suryakant, BV Nagarathna, PS Narasimha, and Dipankar Datta. After examining the judgments, the bench found no error apparent on the record and concluded that the views expressed were in accordance with the law.

The Supreme Court, in its original verdict, unanimously held that there is no unqualified right to marriage, and it is up to Parliament to decide on legalising same-sex marriage. The court also emphasised the need to protect the rights of LGBTQIA+ individuals and ensure they do not face discrimination.

During the verdict in October 2023, the Supreme Court of India stated that it could not legalise same-sex marriages, with then CJI Chandrachud asserting that enacting such a law falls within the domain of Parliament.

The Constitution bench, led by then CJI Chandrachud and comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli, and PS Narasimha, delivered a split verdict of 3-2, refusing to legalise same-sex marriage in four separate judgments.
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 21:28 IST, January 9th 2025

Recommended

Cost of Los Angeles Wildfires Estimated to be in the Billions
World News
KSI Eager To Fight McGregor In India After Logan Paul Commits To WWE
SportFit
Pattinson's Batman To Cross Over Into Gunn's DCU? Matt Reeves Answers
Entertainment News
Los Angeles Wildfires: Hollywood Hills on Fire, Thousands Evacuated
India News
Indian-Origin Chandra Arya Announces Bid For Canada’s Next PM
World News
P Jayachandran, Music Icon Credited With Singing Over 16000 Tracks, Dies
Entertainment News
CRPF Launches Online Service For Adopting Retired Dogs From Forces
India News
Game Changer First Review: Flop Show Or 2025's First Hit? Know Here
Entertainment News
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Thursday Result OUT- Check Lucky Winners
Info
Viral Video Shows Vintage 1956 DC-6 Airplane Transformed into Airbnb
Viral News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: