Viral Video: Karnataka Man Catches Leopard by Tail, Saves Villagers

Tumakuru: A video of a man fearlessly grabbing a leopard by its tail has gone viral. The incident took place in Tiptur taluk of Karnataka’s Tumakuru district.

The footage shows the man holding the leopard’s tail with his bare hands, stopping it from escaping until forest officials arrived to rescue the animal. Reports state the leopard had been roaming freely in the village for several days. Despite extensive efforts, it escaped capture and even managed to evade a trap set by the villagers.

The video also captures a group of forest officials and villagers working together to catch hold of the leopard. One villager, identified as Anand, bravely grabbed the leopard by its tail. The police and forest officials then rushed to secure the animal using a net, tree branches, and ropes.