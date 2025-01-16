Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Info /
  • Zerodha's Nithin Kamat Warns Citizens Against New Digital Scam | VIDEO

Published 12:38 IST, January 16th 2025

Zerodha's Nithin Kamat Warns Citizens Against New Digital Scam | VIDEO

Zerodha's Nithin Kamath, has released an alarming video on social media about a new digital scam that has the potential to drain bank account.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Zerodha's Nithin Kamat Warns | Image: X

Bengaluru: Nithin Kamath, the co-founder and CEO of Zerodha, has released an alarming video on social media about a new digital scam that has the potential to drain bank accounts. In a video shared on social media, Kamath detailed how scammers are exploiting people's goodwill to gain access to their personal devices and financial information.  

The scam begins with a seemingly innocent request from a stranger to use your phone for an emergency call. While appearing to make the call, the scammer can secretly download applications, access existing apps, or alter settings to forward calls and messages, including banking alerts, to their numbers. This allows them to intercept one-time passwords (OTPs) and perform unauthorised transactions.

Kamath emphasised the importance of not handing over your phone to strangers. Instead, he suggested offering to dial the number yourself and placing the call on speaker mode. This simple precaution can prevent scammers from accessing your personal information and bank details.

The video has gained traction online, with many users expressing their concerns and sharing their own experiences with similar scams. Some users have suggested translating the awareness video into multiple Indian languages to reach a broader audience, as scammers often communicate in local languages.

Kamath's warning serves as a crucial reminder for individuals to stay vigilant and cautious while interacting with strangers, especially in situations involving personal devices. As digital scams continue to evolve, awareness and preventive measures remain key to safeguarding against financial fraud.

 

Updated 12:39 IST, January 16th 2025

Recommended

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed Multiple Times at Home by Intruder, Hospitalised
Entertainment News
Saif Ali Khan 'Out of Danger And Recovering'
India News
Saif Stabbing Mystery LIVE: Actor's Surgery Over, Family By His Side
Entertainment News
play-icon
02:00
For Second Straight Day, Gautam Gambhir REFUSES to Speak
Videos
Saif-Kareena's Maid and Man Who Stabbed Actor Had an Affair? Cops Probe
India News
Watch: Kareena Loses Her Cool On Staffers After Saif Stabbing Incident
Entertainment News
'Hindenburg Reports Were 'Supari' Taken Against India's Economy': BJP
India News
Saif-Kareena's Net Worth: Stars' Combined Net Worth Scales Over 1600 Cr
Entertainment News
play-icon
02:00
Team India's Dressing Room Conflict Turns Into Star vs Star Ego Clash
Shows
Carmakers in India Plan EV Onslaught in 2025 Despite Slowing Global Dema
Automobile
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: