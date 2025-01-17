Search icon
Published 11:37 IST, January 17th 2025

InstaAstro Brings Faith Closer To Millions At Mahakumbh 2025

Reported by: Digital Desk
InstaAstro | Image: InstaAstro

InstaAstro, India’s most trusted astrology platform, is geared to launch its sacred mission at once-in-a-lifetime Mahakumbh 2025. Held after a grand span of 144 years, this extraordinary event is expected to attract 40 crores of pilgrims from across the globe. 

 

The challenge, however, lies in the fact that not everyone can physically attend this sacred event. Many devotees might miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity due to health, distance or personal constraints.

 

 

Enrich the Pilgrimage Experience at Mahakumbh 

 

This year, InstaAstro is gaining ground to bridge this gap by offering both on-site and digital astrological and spiritual services. At their state-of-the-art stall and across their official website and app, pilgrims can explore exclusive features specially curated to enrich their pilgrimage experience.

 

Attendees can book personalised VIP pujas or group pujas for families and communities and participate in special rituals like the Mahakumbh Mahadaan Seva and Mahakumbh Deep Daan. As an added benefit, pilgrims who visit the company’s official booth at the Mahakumbh Mela will receive a free Kundali consultation session. 

 

 

Virtual Access To Mahakumbh Mela 2025 

 

Understanding that not everyone can physically mark their presence at the event, InstaAstro will also introduce a ‘Live Darshan’ feature, allowing devotees from all over the globe to witness the divine ceremonies in real time from their homes. This initiative will inspire millions to connect with the divine, ensuring that distanceis no longer a barrierto faith and spiritual awakening. 

 

Nitin Verma, the founder of InstaAstro, shares his vision: “Our presence at Mahakumbh 2025 allows us that faith and devotion to go beyond physical boundaries. We are delighted to be a part of this once-in-a-lifetime sacred event and remain committed to our goal of making astrological and spiritual services accessible to everyone.” 

 

‘’As an Astro-Spiritual-Tech platform, we use technology to help people stay connected to their culture, roots and heritage. And it is our privilege that Mahakumbh 2025 serves as an ideal platform for furthering this mission,” he added. 

 

Through this initiative, InstaAstro is ready to make Mahakubmh 2025 a memorable experience and ensure devotion reaches everyone at the event and beyond. 

Updated 11:37 IST, January 17th 2025

