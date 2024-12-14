Rotato Potato: The Ultimate Cheesy Potato Fries On A Skewer

In recent times, aesthetics have taken center stage in every aspect of life, including food and restaurants. With the rise of Instagrammable trends, many unique and fancy foods have gone viral. One such trending delight is the Rotato Potato.

What is Rotato Potato?

The Rotato Potato, also popularly known as the Tornado Potato, is a unique twist on the classic potato chip. Often referred to by other names such as spring potato, twisted potato, or potato swirl, it features a whole potato spiralled onto a skewer and deep-fried to crispy perfection.

Origins of Rotato Potato

This visually appealing and delicious snack is a popular street food in South Korea. According to reports, the Tornado Potato was originally created by Jeong Eun Suk of Agricultural Hoeori, marking its place as both a culinary and cultural phenomenon.

How to make Cheesy Rotato Potato at home?

(Twisted Potato/Tornado Potato. Image: Pexels)

Ingredients

6 yellow potatoes, well washed

45 g (3 tbsp) Parmigiano Reggiano or Parmesan cheese, grated

15 g (2 tbsp) breadcrumbs

10 g (2 tsp) paprika

Black pepper, freshly grounded

Extra virgin olive oil

Pink Himalayan salt or any type of salt

Parsley, freshly chopped

6 skewers

Instructions