Samsung Galaxy S25 Series May Be Available To Buy Right After Launch

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series will be among the first major smartphones to launch in January. Much like last year, Samsung is reportedly planning to introduce the Galaxy S25 trio towards the end of next month, but those interested in buying one of the three smartphones may not have to wait long. A new report claims the Samsung Galaxy S25 series smartphones may go on sale right after the launch.

According to FNNews, pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, the Galaxy S25 Plus, and the Galaxy S25 may begin on January 24 in South Korea. That fits the launch schedule of the trio, expected to debut on January 23 at 3 AM Seoul time. Since the pre-order window will last till February 4, the open sale will likely begin later. The report suggests the company may kick off the official sales for the new flagship phones on February 7 in Korea.

What to expect from the Samsung Galaxy S25 series?

Samsung’s flagship phones usually consist of three phones: a vanilla model with the smallest display in the lot, a bigger Plus model that sits in the middle, and an Ultra model with everything top-notch. This year, however, may be an exception. Reports suggest that Samsung may have plans to introduce a new Slim model. That means there could be four phones in total. While the Galaxy Unpacked event would be the best time for its debut, a recent report hinted at a launch sometime in February.

Dubbed the Galaxy S25 Slim, the smartphone is expected to offer a thin body without compromising on the features. For instance, it could have the same battery as the Galaxy S25 Ultra despite having a thinner body. While other specifications remain unclear, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim may feature the same specifications as the Galaxy S25 Plus.