Maha Kumbh 2025: UPSRTC To Deploy Over 7,000 Buses, Water Ambulances And Online Support

As the countdown to the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj begins, excitement is building for what’s set to be one of the largest religious gatherings in the world. Starting January 13, millions of pilgrims will flood the city, and the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) is all set to make their journey as smooth as possible. Get ready, because UPSRTC is pulling out all the stops!

UPSRTC is deploying 7,000 plus buses, including 350 shuttle buses to cater to the massive crowds. These buses will run across the entire fair area, connecting pilgrims from all corners of Uttar Pradesh and beyond. To further ease congestion, eight temporary bus stations will be set up around the outskirts of the fair zone, ensuring that traffic is managed efficiently, and pilgrims aren’t left waiting in long queues.

UPSRTC’s command control center

Located at UPSRTC’s headquarters, this center will provide real-time assistance for passengers, drivers, and everyone in between. Expect quick responses to issues, emergencies, and even updates on bus schedules. The goal? Smooth operations and absolute safety for all attendees. Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh highlighted that this system is designed to handle the overwhelming footfall expected and ensure convenience at every step.

Round-the-clock WhatsApp support

In addition to on-the-ground operations, UPSRTC is also offering 24/7 WhatsApp support for travelers. Whether you need help with bookings or have a question mid-journey, just drop a message and expect a speedy reply.