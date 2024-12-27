Anand Mahindra Mourns Manmohan Singh's Demise: ‘You Loved This Nation’

Chairperson of the Mahindra Group and billionaire Anand Mahindra took to X to mourn the demise of India's former Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh.

Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, New Delhi, on Thursday, December 26.

“Farewell, Dr. Manmohan Singh. You loved this nation. And your service to it will long be remembered. Om Shanti,” Anand Mahindra wrote.

AIIMS Statement

In a statement, AIIMS New Delhi said on Thursday that he "could not be revived" despite all attempts and was declared dead at 9:51 p.m. The former PM, who had been undergoing treatment for age-related illnesses, "experienced a sudden loss of consciousness at home on December 26, 2024."

“With profound grief, we inform you of the demise of Former Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh, aged 92. He was being treated for age-related medical conditions and had a sudden loss of consciousness at home on December 26, 2024. Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to the Medical Emergency at AIIMS, New Delhi, at 8:06 p.m. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9:51 p.m.,” the statement read.