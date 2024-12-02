Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Viral News /
  • Walmart Employee Wins $1 Million Jackpot After Working on Her Day Off

Published 14:55 IST, December 2nd 2024

Walmart Employee Wins $1 Million Jackpot After Working on Her Day Off

A Walmart employee’s ordinary day turned extraordinary when she won a $1 million jackpot from the California Lottery.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Walmart Employee Wins One Million Dollar Jackpot After Working on Her Day Off | Image: AI

A Walmart employee’s ordinary day turned extraordinary when she won a $1 million jackpot from the California Lottery. Rebeca Gonzalez, a dedicated worker, became an overnight millionaire by sheer chance.

Gonzalez had no idea that one decision would change her fate. She was relaxing at home on her day off when she received a call asking her to cover a three-hour shift on Labor Day. Despite having family plans for a barbecue, she decided to help out a colleague and took the shift.

Earlier in the day, Gonzalez had planned to purchase a California Lottery ticket but couldn’t, as the store was busy with customers. “I completely forgot about it after the rush,” Rebeca told a media outlet. However, once her shift ended, she remembered her plan and bought a $10 Scratchers Single Double Triple ticket from a vending machine.

What happened next left her stunned—the scratch-off ticket revealed a $1 million jackpot. While she had occasionally bought lottery tickets before, she had never won more than $50. This time, luck was on her side.

Overwhelmed with joy, Gonzalez called her manager—the same person who had asked her to work on her day off. “It’s surreal. I’m still processing it,” she shared. Walmart, the store where she works, will also receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Gonzalez plans to use her winnings to buy a five-bedroom house for her family and pay off significant debts. “When I told them, everyone cried tears of joy,” she said, expressing her gratitude for the opportunity to provide a better future for her loved ones.

Updated 13:29 IST, December 3rd 2024

lottery

Recommended

India Thrash Bangladesh By 41 Runs To Win Inaugural U19 Women's Asia Cup
SportFit
4-Year-Old Boy Killed After Speeding Car Runs Over Him in Mumbai
India News
Marco: Malayalam Cinema's John Wick Makes A Killing At The Box Office
Entertainment News
Bullion Trader, Son Shot at in UP; Attackers Flee with Jewellery
India News
Amid Severe Cold, Kashmiris Fall Back on Kangris, Hamams to Keep Warm
India News
Discord To Sexual Harassment Lawsuit: Lively Vs Baldoni Drama Detailed
Entertainment News
'Rahul Attacked Like a Bouncer': Giriraj Reveals Injured MPs' Charge
India News
Suicidal Empathy: Musk Slams Germany for Not Extraditing Market Attacker
World News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
PM Modi Interacts With Indian Workers at Gulf Spic Labour Camp in Kuwait
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.