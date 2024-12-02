Walmart Employee Wins $1 Million Jackpot After Working on Her Day Off

A Walmart employee’s ordinary day turned extraordinary when she won a $1 million jackpot from the California Lottery. Rebeca Gonzalez, a dedicated worker, became an overnight millionaire by sheer chance.

Gonzalez had no idea that one decision would change her fate. She was relaxing at home on her day off when she received a call asking her to cover a three-hour shift on Labor Day. Despite having family plans for a barbecue, she decided to help out a colleague and took the shift.

Earlier in the day, Gonzalez had planned to purchase a California Lottery ticket but couldn’t, as the store was busy with customers. “I completely forgot about it after the rush,” Rebeca told a media outlet. However, once her shift ended, she remembered her plan and bought a $10 Scratchers Single Double Triple ticket from a vending machine.

What happened next left her stunned—the scratch-off ticket revealed a $1 million jackpot. While she had occasionally bought lottery tickets before, she had never won more than $50. This time, luck was on her side.

Overwhelmed with joy, Gonzalez called her manager—the same person who had asked her to work on her day off. “It’s surreal. I’m still processing it,” she shared. Walmart, the store where she works, will also receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.