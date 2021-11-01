Halloween: Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Alec Baldwin & more best celeb costumes of this year
Image: Instagram/@taylorswift/@katyperry
Nina Dobrev left her fans cracked up with her 'The Queen's Gambit' inspired Halloween costume of the character, Benny Watts
Image: Instagram/@nina
Camila Mendes left her fans in awe as she dressed as the popular character, Welma, from the Scooby-Doo series
Image: Instagram/@camimendes
Katy Perry gave a thoughtful message to all her fans about COVID-19 vaccination and dressed as a blue coloured injection
Image: Instagram/@katyperry
Taylor Swift sported a 'hot squirrel' Halloween costume this year and cutely posed for the fans on social media
Image: Instagram/@taylorswift
Justin Bieber prepped for Halloween 2021 by donning a cute brown bear costume
Image: Instagram/@justinbieber
Ariana Grande's Halloween 2021 costume was inspired by the classic horror movie, Creature from the Black Lagoon” released in 1950
Image: Instagram/@arianagrande
Lil Nas X portrayed the iconic character, Lord Voldemort from the Harry Potter movie series and left the fans surprised with the uncanny resemblance
Image: Instagram/@lilnasx
The Weeknd leaves his fans in shock with his unmissable Halloween avatar of Don Vito Corleone from 'The Godfather'
Image: Instagram/@theweeknd
Blackpink's member Lisa created a buzz among the fans with her Squid Game inspired costume from the Green Light Red Light episode
Image: Instagram/@lalalalisa_m
Kylie Jenner celebrated Halloween 2021 with her daughter while dressed in an all-black look with her nose painted in black
Image: Instagram/@kyliejenner
Amidst the fatal shooting controversy, Alec Baldwin celebrated Halloween 2021 with his family with their last-minute costumes and referred to them as 'the Baldwinitos'
Image: Instagram/@hilariabaldwin