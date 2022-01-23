Sunday Social: Look at these most trending celebrity posts of the week
Image:Instagram/@davidwarner31/deepikapadukone/Twitter/sharontokki
On Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary, his niece, Katyayni Aarya Rajput shared some unseen pictures from his childhood with him.
Image: Instagram/@_mallika_singh
Korean actors Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon tied the knot in Seoul in a private ceremony.
Image: Twitter/@sharontokki
Deepika's recent photoshoot is the talk of the town. She wore an eye-catching Milo Maria red dress. The actor will be next seen in 'Gehraiyaan'.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
David Warner recreated one of the iconic moves from Allu Arjun's character in 'Pushpa: The Rise' which was accompanied by the dialogue, ''Thaggedhe Le''.
Image: Instagram/@davidwarner31
Shehnaaz Gill joined hands with popular creator Yashraj Mukhate for another song from one of her famous dialogues, Boring Day, from a real show.
Image: Instagram/@shehnaazgill
Suresh Raina dropped a video in which he is seen performing the famous signature step from the song 'Srivalli'. Allu Arjun also praised the cricketer.
Image: Instagram/@sureshraina3
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently took to social media accounts to announce that they welcomed that first child into the world via surrogacy.
Image:Instagram/@priyankachopra