Published 17:42 IST, December 29th 2024

China's Newly Launched Amphibious Assault Ship Leaves Dockyard

China's first domestically developed and built Type 076 amphibious assault ship, the Sichuan, left the dockyard in Shanghai on Sunday morning.

Representative image. | Image: AP

China's first domestically developed and built Type 076 amphibious assault ship, the Sichuan, left the dockyard in Shanghai on Sunday morning.

Named after southwest China's Sichuan Province, the new vessel was put into the water at a launch and naming ceremony on Friday. It was given the hull number 51.

The ship has a full-load displacement of over 40,000 tonnes and features a dual-island superstructure along with a full-length flight deck.

It incorporates innovative electromagnetic catapult and arrestor technologies, enabling it to carry fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, and amphibious equipment.

As the new-generation amphibious assault ship of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy, it plays a key role in advancing the Navy's transformation and enhancing its combat capabilities in the far seas, according to Navy officers.

Leaving the dockyard also means that the main construction of the ship has been completed, and it will now enter the next phase of outfitting and equipment commissioning.

Updated 17:42 IST, December 29th 2024

