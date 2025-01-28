Meet Ruby Dhalla: Indian-Origin Leader, Eyeing Canadian PM Post

New Delhi, India: Ruby Dhalla, a prominent political figure of Indian origin, has set her sights on replacing Justin Trudeau as the next Prime Minister of Canada, as she officially launched her bid to lead the Liberal Party.

In a statement on social media, Dhalla vowed that if elected, she would take a hard stance on immigration, stating, “As Prime Minister, I will deport illegal immigrants and clamp down on human traffickers. That’s my promise to you.”

Dhalla, who made history as the first woman of Indian descent elected to Canada’s House of Commons, in a post on X, expressed gratitude to her supporters, saying, “Thank you so much, thank you to God, I am so grateful to all of you. We are on the verge of creating history by electing the first woman of color as the leader of the Liberal Party and the next prime minister of Canada.”

Describing her campaign as entering "Phase 2," Dhalla explained that she would continue to engage with Liberal Party members across the country. "My candidacy will engage an entirely new demographic of people into our party and into the Canadian political system," she added.

Ruby Dhalla made history in 2004 when she became the first woman of Indian origin elected to the Canadian House of Commons from the Brampton-Springdale riding. She was re-elected in 2006 and 2008 before losing her seat in 2011.

Dhalla opted not to contest the 2015 election, which saw the Liberal Party secure a majority under Justin Trudeau.

Dhalla’s career in politics is complemented by her experience in business, as she is currently a hotelier.