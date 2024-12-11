Search icon
Published 07:30 IST, December 11th 2024

US Urges India and Bangladesh to Resolve Differences 'Peacefully'

The United States has urged India and Bangladesh to resolve their differences peacefully.

New Delhi: The United States has urged India and Bangladesh to resolve their differences peacefully.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller made this statement during his daily news conference on Tuesday.

"We want to see all parties resolve their disagreements peacefully," Miller said, responding to a question about the recent visit of India's Foreign Secretary to Bangladesh.

During his visit earlier this week, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri expressed New Delhi's "concerns" over the safety and security of minority Hindus in Bangladesh.

"I have underlined India's desire to work closely with the interim government of Bangladesh. At the same time, we also had the opportunity to discuss certain recent developments and issues, and I conveyed our concerns, including those related to the safety and welfare of minorities," Misri told reporters in Dhaka at the end of his visit.

The relationship between Delhi and Dhaka has been strained since the removal of former Prime Minister Sheikh, but it soared following the arrest of Hindu Monk leader Chinmoy Krishna Das on sedition charges.

What Transpired During Vikram Misri's Meeting With Bangladesh's Top Diplomat

There have been a spate of incidents of violence against Hindus and other minorities, as well as attacks on temples in the neighboring country in the last few weeks, triggering strong concerns in New Delhi.

India expressed its concerns about the safety of minority communities in Bangladesh while stressing its commitment to fostering a strong and collaborative relationship with the neighboring nation. Speaking to reporters after meeting Bangladesh's foreign adviser, Md Touhid Hossain, in Dhaka, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, "We discussed recent developments, and I conveyed our concerns, including those related to the safety and welfare of minorities... We also discussed the regrettable incidents of attacks on cultural and religious properties."

He added, "We want a positive relationship with Bangladesh, which will mutually benefit us. I emphasized that India desires a positive, constructive, and beneficial relationship with Bangladesh. We want a people-centric relationship and have a desire to work closely with the current interim government in Bangladesh."

India had, on November 26, noted with deep concern the arrest and denial of bail to Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote.

“This incident follows the multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh. There are several documented cases of arson and looting of minorities' homes and business establishments, as well as theft, vandalism, and desecration of deities and temples,” the Ministry of External Affairs had said.

“It is unfortunate that while the perpetrators of these incidents remain at large, charges should be pressed against a religious leader presenting legitimate demands through peaceful gatherings. We also note with concern the attacks on minorities protesting peacefully against the arrest of Shri Das,” it added. 
 

 

(Inputs from PTI) 

