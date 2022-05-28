A fresh controversy erupted around Ola Electric's scooter S1 Pro after several customers reported incidents of suspension failure. This comes after a customer tweeted an image of his broken Ola Electric scooter, claiming the front suspension broke down during low-speed driving.

One of the owners of the Ola Electric S1 Pro scooter, Sreenadh Menon took to his Twitter and reported high grievances to the electric scooter manufacturer along with an image of his wrecked scooter. "The front fork is breaking even in small speed driving and it is a serious and dangerous thing we are facing now, we would like to request that we need a replacement or design change on that part and save our life from a road accident due to poor material used," Menon said in his tweet.

@OlaElectric @bhash

The front fork is breaking even in small speed driving and it is a serious and dangerous thing we are facing now, we would like to request that we need a replacement or design change on that part and save our life from a road accident due to poor material usd pic.twitter.com/cgVQwRoN5t — sreenadh menon (@SreenadhMenon) May 24, 2022

Notably, other owners joined Menon and highlighted the same issue that they were facing. Another Ola electric scooter owner, Anand LS said about a similar issue faced by him on Menon's thread on Twitter, and said, "The front fork got collapsed while hitting a wall at a speed of 25kmph in eco mode along an uphill side... Take this as a serious and most urgent problem and resolve it soon."

This is a misery that happened to me. The front fork got collapsed while hitting a wall at a speed of 25kmph in eco mode along an uphill side. Similar issue happened to some other customers in plain road also. Take this as a serious and most urgent problem and resolve it soon. — ANAND L S (@anandlavakumar) May 24, 2022

'Incidents are isolated in nature, caused by High impact accident': Ola Electric

The company, however, has issued a statement denying any fault in the design of its scooter and said that the suspension failure incidents were due to "high-impact accidents" and were isolated in nature.

"Vehicle safety & quality standards are of paramount importance at Ola. Ola today has more than 50,000 scooters on the road. So far, our scooters have travelled over 45 million cumulative km on Indian roads. The recently reported incidents of front fork breakage are due to isolated high impact accidents. All our scooters undergo rigorous quality and performance assessments across different terrains and riding conditions in India," Ola Electric said in a statement.

Ola Electric might be planning to recall S1 Pro electric scooters

Since its launch, the Ola S1 Pro scooters have been in the news for several reasons. Before the first batch of the scooter was delivered, enthusiasts and customers were excited to get their hands on the vehicle. However, as the number of deliveries increased, the number of people facing issues with their Ola S1 Pro scooters also increased. Last month, Ola Electric issued a recall of about 1,400 S1 Pro models. Now, the new information suggests that the company is planning to upgrade the vehicle control units on the models that have already been sold.

Over the last few months, social media platforms are lit with complaints regarding Ola S1 Pro from customers. People have reported facing multiple issues with the vehicle, including glitches causing the vehicle to run in reverse, overheating issues, and some unfortunate fire incidents.

According to an exclusive report by 91Mobiles, citing information from known tipster Yogesh Brar, Ola is planning to recall the S1 Pros or pay home visits to customers for updating the VCU. However, it is important to note that Ola has not announced the recall yet. Nevertheless, the VCU update will likely fix the issues that the electric scooter has been facing. More details about the recall and the problems that the company has fixed should surface in the coming days.